ISG Future Workplace Summit to Introduce Workplace 2030

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host the ISG Future Workplace Summit March 18–19 at The Westin New York at Times Square. The event will explore the shifting boundaries between the physical and digital workplace and how artificial intelligence and other technologies are creating opportunities for differently skilled workers.

Day one of the event will feature an afternoon keynote presentation, "A Commitment to Humanity: The New Responsibility of Places for Work," by Amanda Carroll, principal at global architecture, design and planning firm Gensler. In her presentation, Carroll will explore the three overarching themes driving the future of workplace design, and how future work settings will embrace technological advances to maintain competitive edge while being challenged to stay humane.

The morning keynote on day two will be delivered by Steve LeVine, future editor for the news website Axios. Prior to Axios, LeVine was a Washington correspondent for Quartz, the mobile-first startup launched in 2012 by Atlantic Media; a Future Tense Fellow at the New America Foundation; an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, and a foreign correspondent in the former Soviet Union, Pakistan and the Philippines for The Wall Street Journal. LeVine previously wrote for The New York Times, the Financial Times and Newsweek.

The conference, produced by ISG Events, will include a series of informative analyst presentations and expert panel discussions, as well as an ISG Startup Challenge in the style of "Shark Tank" for entrepreneurs pitching innovative solutions for the future workplace. Among the startup contestants are Upflex, Vetty and Werk. The startup challenge is presented in partnership with Silicon Valley tech incubator and startup accelerator Plug and Play.

A debate on "How Far Can Intelligent Automation Go?" will feature Troy Campano, director, Architecture, for Liberty Mutual, and Bettina Zerza, founder and principal of ZERZA, an international architecture, urban planning, and design firm, examining the digital future of work and what automation will – and won't – really change.

Other confirmed speakers include Michelle Lindgren, business initiatives manager, Workplace Innovation and Employee Experience, Wells Fargo; Neeraj Sahni, senior vice president, Cyber Insurance, Willis Towers Watson; Akiba Stern, partner, Loeb & Loeb, and Don Watson, vice president, Global Workplace and Enterprise Services, Merck.

"Every aspect of the current workplace is in flux, as mobile devices, virtual reality, IoT and wearable technology are giving employees unprecedented choice over how, where and when they work," said Scott Furlong, partner at ISG and host of the event. "At the ISG Future Workplace Summit in New York, we will examine what the workplace will look like in 2030, and how the right applications of artificial intelligence in marketing, sales and supply chains can create value and increase profits and efficiencies over the next decade."

The ISG Future Workplace Summit is sponsored by Stefanini, Sprint Business and Unisys. More details about the ISG Future Workplace Summit can be found on the event website.

