ISG Impact™ Mobile App Enhances Customized, Interactive Access to Industry-Leading Insights

Launched in February 2018, ISG Impact creates a virtual community of industry players, including buyers and sellers of technology and sourcing services. The ISG Impact updates released today enhance users' ability to search, bookmark, comment and like ISG content; share links and comments on social media, participate in polls and tailor and manage their user profiles. The new version, ISG Impact 1.2, is now available on both iOS and Android devices. The original release was available only on Apple devices.

"ISG Impact is a passport to ISG's deep, industry-leading data and insights," said Todd Dreger, ISG partner and chief marketing and strategy officer. "Version 1.2 adds the ability to customize, search and share the latest ISG thought leadership on the go. With the enhanced ability to easily engage with others, ISG Impact allows users to explore areas of interest and create virtual communities of buyers, sellers, ISG analysts and advisors. The resulting conversations have tremendous potential to spark growth and innovation."

ISG Impact contains ISG content including thought leadership articles, research reports, white papers, case studies and news, searchable by category, as well as upcoming industry events and external content accessed using the app's augmented reality feature. Using this AR functionality, users can experience ISG's robotic process automation services in an entirely new way.

To download your free copy of the ISG Impact mobile app, go to the Apple App Store or Android Apps on Google Play.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

