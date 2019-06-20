ISG Introduces Innovative ISG Digital Cube™

STAMFORD, Conn., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today introduced the ISG Digital Cube™, a virtual, interactive model of the enterprise capabilities required for digital transformation.

The ISG Digital Cube, available on the ISG website, illustrates the six capabilities any business must have to realize fully its digital ambitions: Digital Backbone; Emerging Technologies at Scale; Enterprise Agility; Digital Ecosystems; Insights, and Business Model Innovation. The live, online model allows users to click on each side of the cube to explore how that facet interacts with other elements of the digital framework and how, together, they can impact a business.

"The ISG Digital Cube was built with the client at the center of the framework," said Laura Mersinger, global leader, ISG Digital, Product and Field Marketing. "Digital isn't just a new way of doing business, it is the state of business today, and this digital capability framework is a simple way to visualize digital transformation."

Mersinger said the ISG Digital Cube helps clients see the steps to create digital capability, drive the execution of a digital strategy and measure the ongoing value of a digital transformation.

"Digital transformation is an ongoing process, rather than a series of finite projects," she said. "Each digital program should move the needle on some or all six of the capabilities illustrated by the ISG Digital Cube. ISG is proud to partner with many leading, global enterprises on their digital journeys, and we hope this clear framework is helpful for any business as it evaluates the steps and business value of a digital transformation."

ISG will be discussing the ISG Digital Cube in further detail at the ISG Digital Business Summit in London, June 25–26. ISG Partner Barry Matthews will open the two-day conference with "ISG Predicts: Learning to Think Digitally Means Learning to Think Differently," a presentation that explores each facet of the digital framework and its impact on successful digital transformation.

