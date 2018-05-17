ISG Launches 2018 Automation Summit Series with June 5-6 Event in Paris

Through a series of thought leader presentations, customer panels and expert roundtable discussions, the ISG Automation Summit series will explore ways in which artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies and Robotic Process Automation are creating competitive advantage across customer service, back-office operations, warehouse management and more.

"Information is increasingly flowing through smart 'things,' ranging from machines, cars and consumer goods, to clothes and medical devices, creating a stockpile of data," said Lyonel Roüast, ISG partner and president, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and chair of the Paris event. "The ISG Automation Summit will combine strategic guidance with practical advice about how companies can harness this data to grow their business and improve their customers' experience."

This year's Automation Summit in Paris includes an optional pre-summit workshop, "The A-Z of Automation: The Top Do's and Don'ts for Automation Success," on Tuesday, June 5. Led by ISG's experienced team of automation experts, the workshop will offer tips compiled over eight years of working with RPA technology, including what to do before starting an automation project, how to find the right automation opportunity and best practices for delivery of hardened bots.

"Companies need to understand the promise and peril of automation and digital labor and their implications for the workplace," said Wayne Butterfield, ISG director of Robotic Process Automation. "Our Automation Summit agenda ensures that attendees will leave with a clear understanding of the automation opportunity in their IT or business services environment, how to build the business case and begin the process."

The Automation Summit series is designed for managers and executives in a wide range of functions, including finance, operations, business process improvement, customer service, operational excellence, RPA and artificial intelligence, digital and IT, business transformation, HR operations, corporate strategy and global business services.

The 2018 events – including ISG Automation Summits in New York on July 18 and in London on September 12 – will address which roles enterprise leaders should automate, how companies should prepare for transformational change and what technological breakthroughs are expected over the next decade, what benefits should be considered when evaluating RPA platforms and what security risks, "people matters," expectations and challenges may arise.

More details and registration information for the ISG Automation Summit Paris can be found at the event website.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

