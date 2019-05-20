ISG Launches 2019 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the second annual ISG Star of Excellence Awards™, a first-of-its-kind program that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers.

Introduced in 2018, the program has been expanded this year to include two separate award categories. The first category recognizes service excellence among providers offering core technology services, including those delivered via the cloud, in such areas as application development and maintenance (ADM), managed data centers, end user computing, managed network services and business process services. The second category recognizes excellence in emerging technology services, including blockchain, big data analytics, machine learning / artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Winners of the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Awards will be announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference – Americas, September 15-17, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Finalists will be announced in early September.

Two overall winners will be named: the ISG Star of Excellence Award will go to the core technology provider that earns the highest cumulative customer experience score, and the ISG Star of Excellence Award – Emerging Tech will go to the emerging technology provider that earns the highest score.

In addition to the two overall winners, special recognition will be given to providers that earn the highest scores in the following individual categories: collaboration, execution, governance, teams and innovation (for core technology providers), and incubation, enablement and acceleration (for emerging technology providers).

"ISG established the ISG Star of Excellence Awards last year to recognize those providers that offer the highest quality service, as voted by the people who know them best – their customers," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research.

Beyond recognition, Herrera said the goal of the program is to provide actionable feedback to providers and "help the entire industry raise its game."

"We want the ISG Star of Excellence Awards to serve as an industry beacon for service excellence – a true north star for enterprise clients that want to know – and engage with – the best of the best."

Through its "Voice of the Customer" study, ISG currently is surveying more than 1,500 enterprise customers to obtain their feedback on providers' service quality. The enterprise respondents all have direct exposure to providers and represent a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility.

To expand the universe of respondents, providers have the opportunity to ask their customers to submit their feedback, and enterprise buyers may submit their feedback directly by visiting the ISG Star of Excellence Awards website. The survey closes on July 15.

Respondents are being asked to provide their feedback across the eight broad categories of service quality previously mentioned as well as on nine key attributes: a sense of mutual benefit in working together; a strong spirit of partnership and trust; proactive identification and mitigation of risks; working well with other suppliers; effectiveness in risk management; responsiveness; consistency across account teams; willingness to take ownership of issues, and technology thought leadership.

Survey responses will be scored mathematically, without interpretation by ISG, to determine the winners.

For more information about the ISG Star of Excellence Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG at ISG.star@isg-one.com.

