ISG Launches Expanded Women in Digital Program

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a series of initiatives as part of its Women in Digital program to support the advancement of women in the technology industry, the firm said today.

The ISG Women in Digital initiatives include newly scheduled networking dinners in two U.S. cities and the launch of new mentorship, educational and event opportunities for women leaders.

Senior ISG executives are hosting ISG Women in Digital dinners in April and May, bringing together women to discuss workplace issues, advancement and industry trends.

Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data and Analytics, and Stacey Cadigan, partner, ISG HR Technology, are hosting the first ISG Women in Digital dinner on April 30 in Chicago. On May 14, Lois Coatney, partner and global leader, ISG Managed Services, will host a dinner in Minneapolis. The 2019 dinners follow successful ISG Women in Digital dinners in Chicago and Minneapolis in 2018.

"The ISG Women in Digital program promotes diversity and inclusion in global IT and digital business, offering mentorship, educational and networking opportunities as well as recognition to women leaders who are engaged in digital transformation programs," Coatney said. "The program was founded on the knowledge that diversity enhances innovation, increases quality and stability, and enables enterprises to achieve their highest potential."

ISG also will host a monthly "Women in Digital Presents" webinar series for innovative women who have brought digital ideas to life to share their successes and challenges. Another forum for the support and discussion of advancing women in the digital market and workplace – the ISG-created Women in Digital LinkedIn site – has more than 500 active members, and ISG is targeting the group to grow to 1,000 members by year end.

Additional ISG Women in Digital initiatives will be launched going forward.

"We are expanding the ISG Women in Digital program to bring additional visibility to women across our industry, and to provide opportunities for all of us – men and women alike – to contribute to this very important initiative," Coatney said. "When we promote diversity and inclusion in global IT and digital business, recognize women who are engaged in digital transformation programs, and work to increase the number of women who are prominent in technology, it inspires more women to be engaged."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

