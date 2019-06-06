ISG Launches Global Public Cloud Services Study

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today launched a global research study examining solutions and services offered by public cloud technology and service providers.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, Public Cloud — Solutions & Service Partners 2019, scheduled to be released in November. The global report will cover the strengths and weaknesses of public cloud technology and service providers as well as their key differentiators.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to understand market trends, evaluate their current vendor relationships and explore potential new relationships. ISG advisors will use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The report comes at a time when enterprise demand for cloud-based as-a-service solutions is booming. According to the latest ISG Index™, as-a-service sourcing, particularly Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), was the catalyst for global sourcing growth in the first quarter of 2019. Annual contract value for such services was up 26 percent in the quarter, breaking through the $6 billion mark for the first time to reach an all-time high of $6.5 billion.

The new ISG Provider Lens report will look at how growing demand for digital transformation is driving enterprises toward cloud solutions and services. "The massive expansion in as-a-service solutions is indicative of rising enterprise interest in using cloud technologies to lower costs, increase developer productivity, improve service to end users and, ultimately, to drive innovation and growth," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 190 technology and service providers offering public cloud solutions and services. Working in collaboration with ISG advisors, the ISG Research team will produce seven quadrants covering the public cloud solutions and services most in demand, based on ISG's experience working with enterprise clients. The seven quadrants are:

Public cloud transformation services, including consulting services that develop a business case for cloud and identify workloads for migration; also, implementation services that build cloud environments and help customers migrate to them;

Managed public cloud services, covering providers that offer managed services, including provisioning and predictive analysis, on top of public cloud IaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) hyperscale platforms;

Managed public cloud services for AWS, covering providers specializing in managed services for Amazon Web Services;

Managed public cloud services for Azure, covering providers specializing in managed services for Microsoft's Azure cloud platform;

Managed public cloud services for GCP, covering providers specializing in managed services for the Google Cloud Platform;

PaaS: Application development platforms as a service, typically offering multiple micro-services and a runtime engine for cloud-based application testing and development processes;

IaaS: (Hyperscale) infrastructure as a service, covering hyperscale cloud providers and their global offerings.

The report will take a global view of the public cloud market as well as examine solutions and services available in the individual markets of the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, the Nordics, Brazil and Latin America. An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of public cloud services as observed by ISG advisors.

Further details about the research, including a list of identified technology and service providers, are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

