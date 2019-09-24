ISG Launches ISG Blockchain XChange™

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of ISG Blockchain XChange™, a comprehensive research database and industry collaboration platform for enterprises looking to adopt or expand their use of blockchain programs and solutions.

Built on ISG's comprehensive, continuously updated research data, ISG Blockchain XChange is the first and only "one-stop source" for information on blockchain consortia and industry-specific blockchain use cases, giving users much needed visibility into how blockchain can support their specific digital transformation initiatives.

"Enterprises in virtually every industry are looking to blockchain to increase processing speeds, enhance margins and achieve profitable new business models," said Alex Manders, director and head of ISG Blockchain Now™, the firm's blockchain advisory service. "ISG Blockchain XChange is a powerful tool for gaining insights into blockchain opportunities, with an easy-to-navigate database of real blockchain use cases that we leverage to help clients develop the best possible solutions."

Manders noted that blockchain's "coopetition" model, in which users connect with other companies through a consortium, can be a barrier to entry for companies unfamiliar with the blockchain landscape. ISG Blockchain XChange allows users to search the world's blockchain consortia by industry affiliation, operational or functional area, or geographic region.

"The consortium database in ISG Blockchain XChange is the only consolidated source of tangible uses of blockchain technology and the only complete view of companies that have developed a live application in their respective industries," he said. "This will help users identify the best opportunity to get involved in one or more blockchain consortia, or even develop a private consortium."

ISG Blockchain XChange leverages the in-depth market and provider research of the ISG Provider Lens™ service. ISG's rigorous research process guarantees the platform is always up to date, so users have access to the latest developments in the blockchain market, including information about service providers that are currently developing and delivering blockchain projects. Detailed profiles on providers' specific blockchain capabilities will be part of future releases.

ISG Blockchain XChange joins the ISG Blockchain Now solution suite, launched in 2018 to help clients identify and realize high-ROI opportunities to leverage blockchain technology to improve upon legacy technology, optimize existing business processes and enhance data security. ISG Blockchain Now provides strategy and use-case design, prototype blueprinting, investment case development, implementation and continuous research and development.

"The use cases and consortium data delivered by ISG Blockchain XChange add an important, high-level market view to complement our ISG Blockchain Now advisory service, so users can better understand the overall blockchain universe in addition to the development opportunities within their enterprise," Manders said. "ISG Blockchain XChange is as valuable for companies that are new to blockchain as it is for enterprises that have already developed, deployed and operationalized blockchain applications."

For more information about ISG Blockchain XChange, visit this webpage or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

