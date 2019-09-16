ISG Launches ISG InformX™ 2.0

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of ISG InformX™ 2.0, an enhanced version of its groundbreaking data-as-a-service solution that provides the market's first benchmarking capability to track digital transformation and application development maturity and performance against industry peers.

ISG InformX 2.0 is a world-class, software-as-a-service platform that provides users with a custom baseline and continuing comparative analysis of their current IT investments and ongoing digital transformation journey. Version 2.0 adds first-of-its-kind industry standard comparisons for digital and applications cost, quality and productivity to the infrastructure effectiveness measured in version 1.0.

"We are pleased to offer significant enhancements added as a direct result of recommendations we received from early ISG InformX adopters," said Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics. "Our clients are using ISG InformX to access real-time global market data, insights and modeling capabilities and compare their businesses' infrastructure for greater efficiency and faster growth. With ISG InformX 2.0, they can now add comparative analysis for applications maintenance and development and digital capabilities."

ISG InformX 2.0 provides a quantified view of the health of the user's enterprise IT landscape through a series of easy-to-read visual dashboards that display key performance indicators for infrastructure, applications and digital capabilities, compared with industry peers. Data and insights are drawn from the ISG sourcing database, the world's most robust, validated repository of enterprise IT performance data.

The ISG digital analysis is generated by the ISG Digital Value Assessment™ service, which helps enterprise clients measure the return on their digital investments relative to other companies across three dimensions: adopting and scaling the right digital capabilities at the right pace; investing in digital at the right levels and on the right capabilities, and recognizing the expected value and returns from digital investments.

ISG InformX 2.0 also adds the ability to run customized comparisons and reference groups, build and compare multiple client scenarios, gain visibility into an organization's "current state," and model "future state" scenarios that match each unique IT environment. Other enhancements include an improved user interface and glossary, and new data collection support materials. A subscription to ISG InformX 2.0 also now includes limited access to ISG Research publications, for additional insights on the latest enterprise technology trends.

For more information about ISG InformX, visit this webpage, or contact ISG for a demonstration.

