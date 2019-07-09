ISG Launches Study on Global Engineering Services Market

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the engineering services market for the automotive, aerospace and oil and gas industries.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, Engineering – Service Partners 2019, scheduled to be released in December. The report will track and analyze the market landscape of product and manufacturing engineering services offered by providers across several global regions. It also will examine captive centers in emerging markets that provide engineering services to their multinational parent companies.

The new report covers one of the fastest-growing segments in the outsourcing market, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Engineering and R&D services have been gaining traction amid the wave of digital transformation changing the very nature of both products and the processes used to manufacture them. We are seeing heritage IT firms strengthening their product and manufacturing wings to offer end-to-end product development services, after-sales maintenance services, and smart manufacturing processes," he added.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 75 engineering services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the engineering services space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Automotive — Product (Design, Development and Pilot) Engineering , spanning the entire lifecycle of product development, including drawing-board design and development of a pilot scale;

, spanning the entire lifecycle of product development, including drawing-board design and development of a pilot scale; Automotive — Manufacturing Engineering , starting after prototype development and including machine tools, materials science, tribology and quality control, as well as additive manufacturing, 3D printing, smart factories and industrial robots;

, starting after prototype development and including machine tools, materials science, tribology and quality control, as well as additive manufacturing, 3D printing, smart factories and industrial robots; Aerospace — Product Engineering , including parts design and development services for mechanical systems, embedded systems, aero-engines, aerostructures, avionics and other products;

, including parts design and development services for mechanical systems, embedded systems, aero-engines, aerostructures, avionics and other products; Aerospace — Manufacturing Engineering , typically starting after prototype development and covering all processes of industry-scale production, including all aspects of the supply chain, launch management, process planning and regulatory compliance and certification;

, typically starting after prototype development and covering all processes of industry-scale production, including all aspects of the supply chain, launch management, process planning and regulatory compliance and certification; Oil and Gas — (Digital Oil Field — Upstream and Midstream), focusing on the digital oil field and using data analytics to maximize efficiency.

The report will cover the global engineering services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Germany. An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of engineering services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as an engineering services vendor can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

