ISG Listed Among 'Best of Best' Advisory Firms in Current Issue of Fortune Magazine

STAMFORD, Conn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is listed among the "best of the world's best outsourcing advisors" in the current issue of Fortune magazine, which features the annual Fortune 500 list, the firm said today.

ISG is included in the IAOP "Best of the World's Best Outsourcing Advisors (WBOA)" list in recognition of the firm's sustained excellence over the last 10 years. The list is part of a special editorial section in Fortune's June 2019 issue marking the tenth anniversary of the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and WBOA lists.

ISG is one of only 14 advisors to be named to the IAOP's "Best of the WBOA" list, which includes those firms with the overall highest average scores over the last 10 years. ISG also is one of only seven members of the "WBOA 10-Year Club," having made the WBOA list in each of the 10 years the list has been compiled.

In addition, ISG is recognized for being the "best of the best" for Customer References, Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility. IAOP introduced the three categories in 2015, and ISG has been recognized in each of the four years the categories have been in existence.

In a statement announcing the winners, IAOP CEO Debi Hamill called ISG and the other "best of" firms "endurance powerhouses that have not only proven themselves as the leaders of the pack but also dictated the direction and led the transformation of our industry in the age of AI and digital. They are the very best of the best and we couldn't be more thrilled to put the spotlight on them."

"We are honored to be recognized as a best-of-the-best outsourcing advisor by the IAOP," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "This recognition is a testament to the innovation, client focus and entrepreneurial spirit of our firm's 1,300 digital-ready professionals. Our goal every day is to help our clients imagine – and realize – a future where technology enhances every customer experience and enables greater efficiency and faster growth."

In an article accompanying the IAOP "best of" lists, ISG is cited as a firm that "increasingly delivers digital transformation solutions for the world's largest companies and has saved clients $29 billion since 2010." The article goes on to quote Connors: "We are helping them [clients] transform every facet of their business, from back-office workflows to consumer-facing apps."

ISG also is an advertiser in the special section, with a full-page ad opposite the IAOP lists.

To view the special editorial section and ISG advertisement, click here.

About ISG

