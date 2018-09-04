ISG Makes $7 Million Payment to Further Reduce Debt

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq : III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has further reduced its debt through the repayment in full upon maturity of the unsecured subordinated promissory notes issued in connection with its December 1, 2016 acquisition of Alsbridge Holdings, Inc.

ISG repaid the $7 million of principal this week. The payment was made from cash on hand and is consistent with the firm's strategy of continuing to deleverage its balance sheet. With this latest payment, ISG has reduced its total debt by $22 million since the beginning of 2017.

"Since 2017, ISG has strengthened its market position and expanded its portfolio of automation and digital services, market intelligence and advisory capabilities to guide clients on their digital transformation journeys," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on continuing to drive profitable growth and delivering value for our clients and shareholders."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq : III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

