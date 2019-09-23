ISG Named 2019 OCM Delivery Partner of the Year by Infor

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has been named 2019 OCM Delivery Partner of the Year by Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, ISG announced today.

Chase Hawkins, business development executive for the ISG Organizational Change Management (OCM) business, accepted the prestigious award for "delivery excellence, thought leadership and capability in Organizational Change Management services" on behalf of the firm yesterday at the Infor Partner Summit Awards Luncheon, part of Infor's Inforum event in New Orleans.

Infor annually recognizes Infor Alliance and Channel Partners that have demonstrated a commitment to business growth, high levels of service and customer success. The Infor Partner Network is a large partner ecosystem that offers the guidance, tools and resources to help partners succeed and grow their businesses.

"We are enormously grateful to Infor for selecting ISG for this significant honor," said Randy Geoghagan, partner, ISG Organizational Change Management. "We are proud of the work we do with Infor to drive momentum and growth and deliver innovative solutions, while preparing client end users for change and transformation. The Infor OCM Delivery Partner of the Year award is an important recognition of our expertise in OCM services."

ISG is a leading provider of OCM services for large-scale technology implementations impacting people, process and technology, including project-specific communications for internal and external stakeholders and customized training and education programs designed to increase user adoption by preparing employees for the changes an implementation brings.

ISG also is a sponsor and a presenter at the 2019 Inforum event. Fanya O'Donoghue, ISG principal consultant, will deliver a presentation, "55-25-20—Maximize end-user adoption with the new adult learning ratio," on Wednesday, September 25. The presentation explores the updated learning strategy that says adult workers experience more impactful results if they spend 55 percent of their time in on-the-job learning, 25 percent of their time in social learning, and 20 percent of their time in formal learning.

More information about ISG OCM services can be found on the ISG OCM webpage. Additional information on Inforum can be found on Infor's event website.

