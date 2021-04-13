ISG Names Customertimes a Rising Star

This report combines data-driven research, market analysis, and real-world experience from the ISG global advisory team to offer expert insight into current Salesforce-related service providers. In their study of ecosystem partners, ISG noted strong growth in the Salesforce provider services market over the last year, so we are thrilled to be included in this outstanding group.

The Rising Star designation is awarded to companies that demonstrate a strong portfolio, outstanding market insight, and strength of innovation. This report in particular references our high attention to strategy development and roadmap definition, comprehensive integration capabilities, deep vertical experience, and the rapid growth we have experienced in recent years.

As a Salesforce partner since 2008, we have more than 4000 completed projects and 500+ Salesforce experts on staff. We have long been recognized as a Salesforce implementation and integration provider, and we are grateful to our team for the outstanding work they have done to help us achieve this award.

The full report can be found here.

Comments on the news:

"Customertimes is a highly competent partner for the implementation of Salesforce applications with focus on large enterprise clients. The methodology applied by Customertimes goes beyond pure technology consulting and puts high emphasis on assuring the expected business benefits for the client. Another key capability of Customertimes is the integration of Salesforce into sophisticated application landscapes that are common for large enterprises." - Rainer Suletzki, Senior IT Management Advisor and Author - ISG

"We are thrilled to receive the Rising Star award. Our team is and has always been committed to excellence on behalf of our customers, and we are proud to be recognized for this work by ISG. We look forward to a continued demonstration of our value as a trusted Salesforce implementation partner." - Dmitry Sidnev, CEO - Customertimes

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil, and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future.

