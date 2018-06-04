ISG Offers Look at the Automated Enterprise

Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions, will co-lead the session, "The Automated Enterprise: Creating Your Business on Its Best Day," at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 7. He will be joined by Brenton O'Callaghan, global head of SAP Leonardo for Bluefin Solutions, the SAP practice of Mindtree.

Huber and his counterparts will discuss how design-led innovation, shaped by end-users and business leaders, not technologists, can transform a business into an "automated enterprise." Such businesses leverage data to drive automated decision-making and differentiate themselves through interconnected process intelligence.

"It's all about trusting your data, seeing it as a true business asset and using it to drive intelligent automation," said Huber. "The world is changing at lightning speed and every business must fight to stay relevant and undisrupted. The way to do that is to differentiate yourself from the competition by enhancing your services, reducing costs, and introducing intelligent processes that learn and improve themselves. In the end, it's about using technology to respond in real time and treat every customer as an individual.

"I'm excited to be presenting with Brenton, who has established himself as an early leader in taking forward SAP's Leonardo framework and making it real for the client. He brings a perfect balance between the provocative and pragmatic to help clients better integrate design thinking into their sourcing solutions and is a great representative of the next generation of provider leadership."

In addition to the presentation, ISG will also co-host an invitation-only dinner with Bluefin and Mindtree at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Orlando, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6. The dinner event will feature short transformation vignettes from the hosts and a client in between courses.

The SAPphire NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference, hosted by SAP and Americas' SAP Users' Group (ASUG), will take place June 5 – 7 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

