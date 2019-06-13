ISG Partner Wins Stevie® Award

STAMFORD, Conn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced ISG Partner Jeff Augustin has won a Stevie® Award for his work guiding ISG clients on their digital transformation journeys.

Augustin, leader of the ISG Consumer Industry Group, accepted the Stevie Award in the category of Transformational Sourcing Relations Leadership at the 17th Annual American Business Awards® banquet on Tuesday, June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The award recognizes Augustin for his leadership in advising clients on digital transformation and for driving exceptional growth in his respective businesses.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Jeff and the entire ISG team for this well-earned recognition," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Jeff is a highly respected leader in our firm and a trusted advisor to our top clients who seek his guidance on transforming their enterprises for success in the digital age."

ISG is a global leader in digital transformation strategy and solutions, helping its blue-chip roster of the world's largest enterprises adopt digital technologies, including automation, cloud computing, data analytics and blockchain, to achieve operational excellence and faster growth.

Augustin is the fourth ISG leader to receive the Stevie Award in the last year. In 2018, Chip Wagner, partner and president, Americas Industries, took home the honor for his pioneering work in the field of robotic process automation (RPA), while Lois Coatney, partner and global leader, ISG Managed Services, and Jennifer Stein, partner and leader of ISG Life Sciences, were recognized for Transformational Sourcing Relations Leadership in the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Augustin's recognition for transformational sourcing leadership was part of the "Reimagining Business for the Digital Age" category sponsored by HCL America, Inc.

The American Business Awards are the world's premier business awards. The ABAs were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba/2019-stevie-award-winners.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

