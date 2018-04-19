ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book

The new book, the first of its kind published by ISG Research, showcases winning partnerships that range from some of the world's largest and best-known consumer goods and financial services companies using digital technologies to improve customer engagement, to an African game reserve using Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communications to prevent rhinoceros poaching.

ISG selected the top 25 projects to feature in the book from among scores of worthy submissions. The independent ISG Research organization evaluated each case study by interviewing the user organizations involved and their service and technology providers, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing various other evaluation criteria.

The top 25 digital transformation projects represent a wide cross section of use cases, industries, locations, organization sizes and technologies used. They include:

Monsanto's use of IoT, mobility, and data analytics to help farmers in Italy , Spain , Portugal , Romania , Hungary , Turkey , Greece and Ukraine achieve sustainable irrigation in the face of unpredictable precipitation levels;

Telenet, a Belgium-based telecommunications services provider, overhauling its business architecture to integrate new acquisitions faster and provide improved capabilities for its real-time processing and decision-support services; the new infrastructure helped the company quickly roll out 20 new consumer services in 10 countries;

Ecolab, a global provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, innovating in the food-safety industry by using data from its products to activate Salesforce and Microsoft cloud services to make customers' food-production processes safer;

Viadux, an Australian water pipe and valve manufacturer, migrating to a cloud ERP solution to overcome the complexities of managing multiple legacy systems after a merger, and reducing its operating costs and becoming more agile in the process;

The California State University ( CSU ), the largest public university system in the U.S., using a new hybrid cloud infrastructure and cloud management platform to efficiently provide services to more than a half million students and staff across 23 campuses.

Shaping the Digital Future of Business includes details on all 25 winners; though some requested anonymity, their digital transformation projects were thoroughly vetted before being published. The enterprises that agreed to be mentioned by name are: ABC Petrol; Acticall Sitel; Administración General de Aduanas (Mexico's customs agency); Amaury Sport Organisation; California State University; Contiki Holidays; Daimler Trucks North America; Ecolab; First Bank of Nigeria; Flanders Information Agency; Monsanto; Resmed; Société Générale; Telenet; Viadux and Wiley & Sons.

The providers that partnered with the winning enterprises are: BRIDGE i2i Analytics Solutions, Capgemini; Cognizant; CSS; Dimension Data; DXC Technology; EPAM Solutions; Fujitsu; Happiest Minds Technologies; HCL Technologies; Infosys; KPIT Technologies; LTI; Mphasis; Mindtree/Magnet 360; NIIT Technologies; RAMCO Systems; Softtek; Syntel; T-Systems; Unisys and Wipro.

"ISG works with hundreds of enterprises around the world pursuing digital transformation. The 25 projects profiled in Shaping the Digital Future of Business not only represent the best of the best, they highlight the many ways intelligent use of digital technologies is transforming organizations, regardless of their size or focus," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research. "It also is exciting to see how service and technology providers are forming true partnerships with their customers and working closely with them to ensure they derive maximum benefit from digital technologies and processes."

Hardcover copies of the book have been distributed to ISG clients and other industry leaders. To request your copy of Shaping the Digital Future of Business, please contact ISG. Twelve of the 25 case studies featured in the book currently are available for immediate download by visiting this webpage.

