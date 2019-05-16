ISG Recognizes Sitel Group as Leader in Global Contact Center and Customer Experience Services

MIAMI, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a leading global customer experience management company, today announced it was recognized by Information Services Group (ISG) as a leader in three quadrants in ISG's Global Contact Center / Customer Experience Services Archetype Report . Sitel Group's key differentiators and reasons for being named a leader included the global company's strengths such as robust investment plans to amplify cognitive capabilities; an understanding of the social client, diverse customer experience (CX) and digital capabilities; and an emphasis on innovation.

ISG's report measured the capabilities of contact center service providers and their abilities to address the requirements of four typical, frequently encountered categories (archetypes) of enterprise buyers. The archetypes included:

Customer Service Buyers - Traditional mindset buyers who focus on managed solutions and do not consider contact centers a part of their core operations.

- Traditional mindset buyers who focus on managed solutions and do not consider contact centers a part of their core operations. Peak Season Buyers - Buyers who seek providers that offer cost-effective services through an established work-at-home model.

- Buyers who seek providers that offer cost-effective services through an established work-at-home model. Automation Seeks - These buyers seek to embark on their digital journeys to cope with the changing preferences of technology-advanced millennials by offering 24x7 connectivity across all touchpoints.

- These buyers seek to embark on their digital journeys to cope with the changing preferences of technology-advanced millennials by offering 24x7 connectivity across all touchpoints. Digital Experts - Buyers who focus on domain-specific consulting strategies that involved design thinking and want to engage with providers that can help them in their transformational journey as a partner.

"We are honored to be recognized by ISG as a leader in the contact center and customer experience services space," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO and founding partner at Sitel Group. "One of our top priorities at Sitel Group is to improve customer experience through innovation. To be recognized in multiple archetypes for doing just that is rewarding for the company as a whole and furthers our commitment to digital innovation and transformation."

The ISG report assessed 17 services providers for this report. ISG researchers found that speech analytics and conversational AI have created major disruption in the contact center space and are helping to provide a better overview of customer data. Additionally, enabling customer self-service and moving toward non-voice business models such as intelligent bots were major trends in this year's report. For more information and to read the full report, click here .

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: sitel@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Sitel Group

Related Links

https://www.sitel.com

