ISG Releases New Podcasts on AI and the Future of Work

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has released two new episodes of the ISG Smartalks™ podcast series that explore the impact of AI and technology on the workplace and consumers.

Episode three, The Future of Work, hosted by Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA, and Barry Matthews, partner, ISG North Europe, explores the multiple ways in which technology is influencing careers as well as how and where people work. Episode four, The Rise of Artificial Intelligence, features Matthews and Mark Kelly of nonprofit organization AI Ireland discussing how artificial intelligence will transform our lives as workers and consumers.

"Despite the massive impact of technologies over the past few decades, most of us still operate in a part-analog and part-digital world," Hall said. "Our The Future of Work podcast features a lively discussion of how organizations must adapt in a world where technology, flexible work arrangements and the gig economy are empowering people to take greater control of their careers."

"AI is arguably one of the most disruptive technologies of our time," Matthews said. "In The Rise of Artificial Intelligence, I explore with Mark Kelly AI Ireland's point of view on the AI-driven revolution in business, and how to overcome the potential of limited access to data, difficulty finding the right talent and lack of leadership commitment to impact the desired result."

The ISG Smartalks podcast series features a different guest each episode, and examines the impact on business of some of today's most challenging industry issues and disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, security, the future of work, trends in sourcing, Agile and DevOps, the platform economy, fostering innovation and 5G. Guests include leading tech visionaries, subject-matter experts and industry analysts discussing the latest market trends, forecasts and business applications of digital technology.

The ISG Smartalks podcast series is available on the ISG website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

