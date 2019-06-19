ISG Showcases Year's Best Digital Transformation Projects in New Book

STAMFORD, Conn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the publication of Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships, an e-book that profiles 25 of the best examples of recent digital transformation success.

The new book, the second edition of the annual ISG Research publication that showcases winning enterprise–provider partnerships, features projects that range from the use of Agile and DevOps methodologies by leading global banking and financial services companies to a small, San Jose, Calif.-based startup helping clients deploy blockchain technologies in innovative ways.

An expert ISG digital review committee selected the top 25 projects for the book from submissions received from technology and service providers worldwide. The independent ISG Research team evaluated each submission by interviewing the organization involved, along with their service and technology providers, and assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing various other evaluation criteria.

Among the 25 case studies included in the book are examples of innovative projects for global pharmaceuticals, insurance, consumer packaged goods and banking companies, as well as retail chains, airlines, telecommunications providers and nonprofit enterprises. They include:

An intricate pipeline of big data and machine learning technologies created by Mindtree for Lufthansa to dynamically price and re-price the carrier's international and domestic flights;





The use of scaled agile development practices by Orange Bank and its provider partner Capgemini to create the first mobile banking solution in France , which attracted 100,000 users within the first three months;





A massive effort by Unisys and the Invictus Games organization to launch a fully secure IT organization in only 15 weeks to support and run the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia ;





An automatic response by Fujitsu's intelligent agents to a catastrophic outage in the cloud platform of customer Formwize, resolving the issue so smoothly that no customers were impacted and Formwize's technical team did not even realize there had been a problem, and





A months-long effort by LTI and the Gabon Special Economic Zone to study licensing, logging and the entire timber industry supply chain in Gabon to create a digital log traceability solution that accurately tracks the available live tree inventory and helps prevent revenue loss, artificial price suppression, biodiversity loss and climate change.

Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships includes thoroughly vetted profiles of the 25 winners, including 18 named organizations: Adecco; Alliance Data Systems; Anheuser-Busch InBev; Big Y; Embraer; Formwize; Gabon Special Economic Zone; Geoverse; Guardian Group; Invictus Games; Lufthansa; Orange Bank; PHI (helicopter services company); the State Bank of India; T-Mobile; Telenet; VAKT, and Wells Fargo.

The service providers recognized in these case studies are (in alphabetical order): BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; Capgemini; Cognizant; CSS Corp.; Cyient; Deqode; Fujitsu; Happiest Minds Technologies; Infosys; LTI; Mindtree; Mphasis; Ramco Systems; Stefanini; Sutherland; Tata Communications; Tech Mahindra; Thoughtworks; Trianz; Unisys; UST Global and WNS. Three service providers—Capgemini, Fujitsu and Mindtree—are recognized with two case studies each.

"The 25 case studies in ISG's Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships spotlight a broad array of enterprises, industries and geographies where innovative digital transformations are underway," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research. "When enterprises and providers come together in successful partnerships, the benefits of digital technology can be incredibly wide-ranging. ISG is proud to support many successful digital transformations, and to use our latest publication to bring well-deserved recognition to some of the industry's most notable recent success stories."

Electronic copies of the book have been distributed to ISG clients and other industry leaders. To request your copy of Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

