ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Explore AI Potential for Providers

STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar on how service providers can separate artificial intelligence (AI) hype from reality and leverage AI to help enterprise clients achieve bottom-line improvements.

Dr. Linda Delbridge and Wayne Butterfield, directors in the ISG Automation business, will host "Exploring the Artificial Intelligence Journey: From No, to Know, to Now," on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, one-hour webinar will discuss how service providers can overcome the misinformation surrounding AI and understand the technology's true potential and implications.

"Intelligent automation—the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation—is reshaping the way businesses work, but there's confusion in the market about what it can and can't do," Delbridge said. "Our August 6 webinar will show providers why AI is important now, what it can do for their businesses and their customers' businesses, and what kinds of AI support enterprises want from their providers."

The webinar also will share strategies on how providers can build new AI growth platforms to replace lost revenue from basic automation of business processes.

"Service providers need to step up and proactively introduce AI strategies that can realistically be embraced and implemented," Butterfield said. "Our webinar will show providers how to position themselves as a trusted advisor by targeting specific AI solutions."

