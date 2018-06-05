ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Explore Ways to Enhance Compliance and Avoid Risk with RPA Bots

The hour-long live webinar, hosted by Mark Davison, partner, ISG Robotic Process and Cognitive Automation, and Ray Shehata, director, ISG Financial Services, will discuss how banking, financial services and insurance firms can use Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots as a virtual workforce to process tedious and error-prone tasks faster and more accurately while mitigating the risk of non-compliance.

"Automation offers a myriad of benefits on cost and quality, but the proliferation of RPA bots across the environment is keeping compliance officers up at night," Davison said. "If RPA bots are not built correctly, they can lead to major compliance risks. There are a number of key steps enterprises can take to turn automated bots into a virtual workforce that actually enhances compliance and benefits the business."

Davison and Shehata will explain how "unhardened" RPA bots can pose a compliance risk if they lack foolproof audit trails, proper documentation, error handling, needed controls or activity confirmation.

"Banks around the world are turning to RPA to assess risk in loan applications, and monitor and reconcile exceptions in loan payments, commission trades and transactions," Shehata said. "RPA bots don't get distracted or make mistakes, but they can only function properly if compliance requirements are included in their construction from the very beginning."

RPA is a user-friendly technology and bots are not difficult to harden, but the process does take discipline, Shehata said. The ISG Smartalks™ webinar will lay out the best practices, processes and techniques developed by ISG to enhance compliance and avoid risk, including how to verify and validate the data coming into a process, ensure the integrity of the transactions processed, and validate that the outputs are going to the right place.

Davison and Shehata discuss the specific steps financial services and insurance firms can take to transform RPA bots from a potential risk into a benefit in a recent article on ISG's website.

Participants may register in advance by visiting this website. A replay will be made available after the webinar for those unable to participate in the live, interactive session.

