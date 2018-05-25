ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

The hour-long live webinar, hosted by Bill Huber, partner, ISG Software Advisory Services, will give participants a deeper understanding of how to improve contract results with Cisco, and how to further optimize business value with improved negotiation strategies and license purchases. The webinar is particularly timely with Cisco's July 28 end-of-year renewal deadline fast approaching.

Cisco increasingly is transforming from a hardware-led to a software-led sales organization, Huber said, which requires organizations that buy IT products and services from Cisco to successfully transition as well. "Cisco is innovating and bringing new products and services to market, and making acquisitions that support these new offerings," he said. "Enterprise clients must react by developing best-in-class Cisco negotiation strategies and deal structures and by streamlining their Cisco license purchases and software."

The ISG Smartalks™ webinar will offer a detailed market update and analysis, including information about the current Cisco competitive landscape, revenues, products and executive team, along with two case studies that offer a real-world look into opportunities and tactics for improving the outcome of Cisco negotiations. The first case study details a success story of support fees and enterprise agreement negotiation, and the second case study looks at strategic relationship agreements and global SmartNet negotiations.

"Whether it's a near-term Cisco SmartNet renewal date, a year-end renegotiation or qualifying for a strategic pricing agreement, we will provide Cisco-specific insights that will help our audience realize benefits within their existing Cisco deal structure and relationship," Huber said.

Participants may register in advance by visiting this website. A replay will be made available after the webinar for those unable to participate in the live, interactive session.

This is the third in a series of ISG Smartalks™ webinars hosted by ISG Software Advisory Services. Previous webinars covered Oracle negotiations and Microsoft negotiations. Replays of those sessions are available by visiting those links. Future webinars will cover software negotiations for SAP, Salesforce, Workday and others.

