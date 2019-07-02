ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Separate AI Hype From Reality

STAMFORD, Conn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will separate artificial intelligence (AI) fact from fiction and show the real current benefits of AI in an ISG Smartalks™ webinar on July 9.

Dr. Linda Delbridge and Wayne Butterfield, directors in the ISG Automation business, will host "Top 10 Pointers for Shaking Out The Hype vs. Reality of AI," next Tuesday at 12 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The duo will offer insights on what enterprise clients should expect from AI and how organizations and providers can work through the hype to achieve strategic and tactical benefits.

"There is a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about artificial intelligence," Delbridge said. "At the same time, the proliferation of robotic process automation (RPA) is starting to impact bottom lines. Our July 9 webinar will show what clients can really gain from AI, and how they can leverage the technology inside and outside their companies."

The live, hour-long webinar will define the benefits and the importance of AI and will outline how clients can overcome common misperceptions about AI and begin to build their AI capabilities and business plans.

"Companies must review their business processes with RPA and AI in mind, then target specific AI solutions that realistically can be embraced and implemented," Butterfield said. "In doing so, they'll gain the confidence and experience to fully and appropriately implement AI and cognitive technologies across the enterprise, including in the area of customer experience."

ISG's conversation about AI will continue at the ISG Automation Summit, July 15-16 at the Westin New York Times Square, where enterprise executives and automation thought leaders will explore the changes brought about by artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies and RPA over the course of a two-day event.

Delbridge will be joined at the ISG Automation Summit by Rich Benoit II, director of automation solutions for McKesson, for a panel discussion, "Enhancing your RPA with Intelligent Automation," on Tuesday, July 16. The discussion will explore the pros and cons of RPA and AI, use and business cases, and strategies for moving from level zero to pilot and implementation.

Click here to register for the webinar. For more information about the ISG Automation Summit, visit the event website.

