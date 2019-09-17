ISG Technology Announces Project RecognITion on National IT Professionals Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG Technology announced today that it is launching Project RecognITion – A salute to the heroes of modern business. The initiative seeks to honor the IT professionals who work tirelessly to keep businesses productive, connected and secure.

Project RecognItion from ISG Technology theme graphics.

Starting Sept. 17, coworkers, end-users and executives across the Midwest are being encouraged to visit ProjectRecognITion.biz to nominate the IT professionals that go above and beyond for their organizations. Nominees will be honored during the month of October in a variety of ways including a series of celebration events across five Midwest cities.

"Our team works alongside and supports some really talented IT professionals at the organizations we serve," said ISG CEO Ben Foster. "Project RecognITion is our way of helping the business community see who some of these hard-working individuals are."

The initiative launches on National IT Professionals Day – a holiday that started four years ago to bring awareness to the important role IT professionals play in today's world. The holiday is observed every third Tuesday in September, and utilizes #ITProDay on social media to drive awareness.

"We love the idea behind IT Pro Day so much that we decided to take it to a whole new level," continued Foster. "We're looking forward to hearing the stories people will share about their IT superheroes."

Foster also added that Project RecognITion is supported by many of ISG's strategic partners including Veeam, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Nimble Storage and Western Digital. Online nominations will be open until Friday, Oct. 4 at ProjectRecognITion.biz.

For media inquiries:

Scott Strickler

sstrickler@isgtech.com

913.826.6058

About ISG Technology: ISG technology helps organizations unlock possibilities so they can realize their full business potential. They do it by providing a unique combination of managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions.

Part of the Twin Valley Family of Companies and a fourth-generation family business, ISG Technology has grown and evolved into the recognized leader in the area by aligning its success with the long-term success of its clients. They were recently recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 150 for excellence in managed IT services and the CRN Solution Provider 500.

The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with seven additional locations across the Midwest, as well as a regional network of data centers. ISG services clients throughout the region, nationally and internationally. Learn more at isgtech.com

Related Images

project-recognition-isg-technology.png

Project RecognITion - ISG Technology

Project RecognItion from ISG Technology theme graphics.

Related Links

Project RecognITion Site

ISG Technology

SOURCE ISG Technology

Related Links

https://www.isgtech.com

