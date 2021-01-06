ISG Technology Ramps Up Mid-Market Managed Service Offering With Two IT Veterans

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG Technology has announced the addition of two seasoned IT professionals to its staff to strengthen its Managed Services practice. Brent McCollum joins ISG as Director of Managed Services and Jeffrey Myers as Support Center Manager. Both hires are part of ISG Technology's plan to better serve mid-market companies that view IT as a strategic differentiator for their business.

"The majority of our clients have a couple IT staff members, but they support, on average, between 100-500 end users," stated Chief Operating Officer Jon Bierman. "Most of these teams are pretty heroic in what they are able to accomplish. But they struggle to find time to focus on the strategic IT initiatives that help drive revenue. Our Managed Service practice is built to solve that. The addition of Brent and Jeffrey strengthens our ability to do so."

Brent McCollum brings over 20 years of Managed IT Services experience to ISG Technology. In his most recent position as Chief of Staff, Infrastructure & Data Management (Managed Services) for a global IT provider, he supported $1 billion of business for its North American Operations. As Director of Managed Services for ISG, he will oversee the practice and focus on increasing the strategic value ISG delivers to help mid-market customers.

Jeffrey Myers joins ISG as its new Support Center Manager. Jeffrey's career began as an engineer with the Kansas Department of Corrections where he quickly developed a knack for leading technical teams and has been doing so for almost 20 years. Jeffrey also holds an Ethical Hacker Certification from the EC-Council. As Support Center Manager, Jeffrey will help continue to build and develop ISG's Wichita, Kansas-based Support Center.

Both McCollum and Myers will be based out of ISG's Wichita office but will support all eight of ISG's locations across the Midwest.

"The amount of experience Brent and Jeffrey bring to our team allows us to expedite the services we are bringing to market," stated Bierman. "They'll hit the ground running by taking an active role in our vCIO offering while also helping strengthen our Managed Security practice."

About ISG Technology

ISG Technology helps organizations unlock possibilities so they can realize their full business potential. We do it by providing a unique combination of managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions.

Part of the Twin Valley Family of Companies and a fourth-generation family business, ISG Technology has grown and evolved into the recognized leader in the Midwest by aligning its success with the long-term success of its clients. We are consistently recognized in CRN's Top IT Providers in the nation, most recently as part of the Tech Elite 150 for excellence in managed IT services.

To learn more, visit isgtech.com.

Brent McCollum - Jeffrey Myers - ISG Technology

IT Veterans Brent McCollum and Jeffrey Myers join ISG Technology to ramp up Managed IT Services.

