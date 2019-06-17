ISG to Address Digital Transformation for Senior Finance Execs at CFO Dallas Event

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lead two roundtable discussions for finance executives on making the right investments in digital technologies and maximizing return on those investments at the June 20 CFO Dallas conference.

The CFO Dallas event, produced by CFO.org and CXOsynch and held at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, is a day-long, invitation-only conference for CFOs and financial strategists. Rajib Datta, partner and leader, ISG U.S. Southwest Market, will lead the roundtable discussions on how financial executives can harness digital technology to transform the business and improve business outcomes.

"CFOs have a transformational role in the digital age and a responsibility to invest in new technologies that fundamentally change the way their businesses operate," Datta said. "Our session at the CFO Dallas event is a valuable opportunity to discuss how financial executives can maximize the ROI they receive from enterprise technology investments. That involves leveraging the marketplace to increase speed to revenue and solutions, scale technology to optimize and expand business capabilities, create a connected ecosystem and achieve sustainable cost efficiencies."

CFOs, Datta said, need to shift funds from maintaining legacy systems to investing in new digital capabilities. "Finance leaders are not investing enough in their digital ecosystems, even though they may recognize the importance of adopting new technologies to improve customer service, operating efficiency and overall business results," said Datta. "We will show how optimizing legacy systems can free up funding for digital transformation initiatives that drive both topline and bottom-line growth."

More information about the CFO Dallas event is available on the event website.

