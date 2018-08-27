ISG to Discuss Blockchain on CFO Magazine Webcast

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq : III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will be a featured speaker on the upcoming CFO magazine webcast, "A Finance Leader's Guide to Blockchain," the firm announced today.

Alex-Paul Manders, leader of ISG's blockchain practice, will be an expert panelist on the webcast, set for Wednesday, September 5, at 2 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The hour-long event will examine how finance leaders can prepare their organizations for adopting this groundbreaking distributed ledger technology, mitigate risk and use it to streamline transaction processing. The discussion also will look at future applications of blockchain.

"Finance leaders are rapidly discovering the advantages of blockchain technology, which include both transparency and a high degree of accuracy," said Manders. "But before moving forward, CFOs need to assess their organization's readiness for blockchain, examine the risks and understand how to mitigate them. During this webinar, we will delve more deeply into these issues, and take a look at what the future of blockchain holds, and how to prepare for it."

ISG is a prominent thought leader and business advisor in the area of blockchain technology. The firm has written extensively on the emerging applications of blockchain and has spoken at a number of industry events devoted to the topic, including the panel discussion, "Getting Started with Blockchain: Designing and Implementing a Proof of Concept," which Manders moderated at the recent Blockchain in Shared Services event in Dallas.

Attendees can register for the free webcast online, and are eligible to earn free Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participating.

