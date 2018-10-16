ISG to Discuss Digital Impacts on Pharmaceutical Enterprises at ProcureCon Pharma Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will share insights on the digital landscape of the pharmaceutical industry at the ProcureCon Pharma US 2018 conference Monday, October 22.

Jon Lightman, ISG partner, Life Science Solutions and Innovation, will lead the session, "A Digital Level Set," at 12:20 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. He will be joined by a client executive with a major Life Sciences company in discussing the areas of the pharmaceutical organization that would benefit most immediately from digital technology, as well as the digital backbone required for enterprise-wide digital transformation. Lightman and the ISG client also will discuss examples of client-centric digital transformations.

"One of the challenges for the pharmaceutical industry is understanding who the 'customer' is for a digital transformation," Lightman said. "There are different options and outcomes for internal clients, enterprise partners and end-user customers of pharmaceutical and life science products. Each enterprise needs to understand and strategize the ways digital technology can impact and improve their relationships with each of these user groups."

In addition to defining the layers of digital technology needed for the backbone, analytics and customer engagement, the ISG presentation will discuss how successful pharmaceutical procurement organizations approach the challenge of digital transformation.

"The possibilities are vast for pharmaceutical companies to move the needle in terms of efficiency, cost-savings, customer experience and time to market," Lightman said. "The key to implementing a successful digital transformation is determining what digital means for your organization, what benefits would be most meaningful to your business, and what you need to do to achieve those benefits. Together with our valued Life Sciences client, we will bring our years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to ProcureCon Pharma to shed light on all those points."

Lightman will be joined at the conference by ISG Life Sciences colleagues Jenn Stein, partner, Fran Grote, director, and Mary Ellen Cutshall, business development leader. ProcureCon Pharma is an interactive, peer-led event for senior procurement executives from the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The event will take place October 22–23 at The Westin Princeton in Forrestal Village, N.J.



