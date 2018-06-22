ISG to Discuss Role of Blockchain, Digital Business Models at Three Industry Events

David Houston, director, ISG, will deliver a presentation, "Blockchain and Shared Services: How Should We Be Looking at Blockchain Applications in F&A?", at 6:15 p.m., Sunday, June 24, at the Shared Services and Outsourcing Exchange in Atlanta. Houston also will moderate a talent management panel discussion featuring executives with Cargill, Kellogg's and Warner Music at 9:25 a.m., Monday, June 25.

Houston says trust between consumers and enterprises has eroded in recent years due to data not being fully secure. He cited industry research that shows data breaches are one of the top four risks to a company's reputation, and believes blockchain technology can help alleviate such issues.

"For customer experience leaders, blockchain technology offers the potential for an increase in data integrity, instantaneous or significantly quicker reconciliations, reduced cycle time, increased audit efficiency and improved real-time market and customer insights," said Houston. "It is time for enterprises to take this new emerging technology seriously or risk falling behind their competition."

Houston will review ISG's approach to implementing blockchain technology within enterprises, discussing both the benefits of blockchain and its expected growth in the near future.

Later in the week, Alex-Paul Manders, ISG digital services and blockchain thought leader, will moderate the panel discussion, "Getting Started with Blockchain: Designing and Implementing a Proof of Concept," at the Blockchain in Shared Services event in Dallas, June 28. The 1:30 p.m. session, featuring executives from Sapient and Southwest Airlines, will provide advice on how to evaluate the most promising areas for a blockchain proof of concept, who needs to be involved in the process, and how to define success and plan for implementation.

Finally, ISG Partner Scott Furlong and Director Kevin Lewis will co-present at the Shared Services for Finance & Accounting event, also in Dallas. During their session, "Driving Value While Expanding Your Shared Services Organization," at 8:10 a.m., Friday, June 29, Furlong and Lewis will reveal the steps needed to achieve value after a shared service organization has followed through on streamlining support functions and has implemented automation processes. They will discuss the value of next-generation digital business models, including a Global Business Services model.

