ISG to Explore Digital Transformation for Supply Chain Management in HERE Technologies Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss specific steps enterprises should take to optimize and digitize their supply chain management in a live webinar today hosted by HERE Technologies.

Ron Exler, principal analyst for ISG Research, will be a featured speaker in "The Role of Location Intelligence in Supply Chain Transformation," at 12 noon, U.S. Eastern Time. Exler will explore how a digital backbone, digital ecosystem and business model innovation will help supply chain managers improve asset utilization and customer satisfaction, lower operational costs and unlock new revenue streams.

"Self-driving and electric vehicles and commercial drones are poised to disrupt the shipping industry, but transportation infrastructure remains underfunded and fragile in many locations," Exler said. "I look forward to a productive discussion on the digital capabilities supply chain managers need to succeed in an environment where labor disputes, talent shortages, local regulations, environmental concerns and ongoing trade wars challenge the ability to deliver as customers expect."

Exler noted that enterprise resource and supply chain management systems are often complex, poorly integrated and unable to share data in real time. To overcome these restrictions, enterprises need a change in both "thinking" and "doing," and should pursue digital transformation following the outline of the ISG Digital Cube™, a virtual, interactive model that outlines the six enterprise capabilities required for digital transformation: Digital Backbone; Emerging Technologies at Scale; Enterprise Agility; Digital Ecosystems; Insights, and Business Model Innovation.

"Location Intelligence plays a central role in all six domains of an enterprise's digital transformation, and ISG expects a growing number of supply chain logistics managers to embrace digital transformation to increase asset visibility, lower costs and improve services," he said. "The first three areas they should explore are their digital backbone, their digital ecosystem, and their potential for business model innovation."

Exler said improving the efficiencies of complex supply chains requires a digital backbone of accurate location information pulled from multiple sources, with real-time, end-to-end tracking and monitoring of assets. To implement the right tracking technologies, logistics managers need a digital ecosystem of partners, suppliers and customers to enable their organization to rapidly leverage market innovation at scale. And by innovating their enterprise business model, they can generate new revenue streams and stay relevant and competitive in the digital economy.

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. In today's webinar, HERE will share use case examples of how its digital solutions fit the ISG Digital Capability Model and help supply chain logistics managers.

