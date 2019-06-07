ISG to Explore HR Outsourcing Trends in IAOP Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss the current state of human resources technology and outsourcing during a June 13 webinar, "Spotlight on the Advisor – A Panel of Pros Discuss Their Special Role," hosted by the Atlanta chapter of IAOP.

Julie Fernandez, partner, ISG HR Technology, and a member of IAOP's advisor community, will be a panelist for the session at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, next Thursday. Fernandez will review the latest trends in the outsourcing business, opportunities for innovation, challenges of large transactions and critical advice outsourcing professionals can offer customers and providers.

"There is much more complexity in today's operating model than ever before; there is no longer such a thing as a simple build-or-buy decision," Fernandez said. "Instead, today's operating models are a carefully considered mosaic of core system, point solutions, experience layer, apps and automation. Service delivery must account for a combination of shared services, centers of expertise, business partners and third parties. Working with an unbiased advisor is critical for true transformation, because it ensures clients and providers put the pieces together in the best possible way for their organization or situation."

The webinar will delve into recent sourcing trends, asking panelists how to manage clients' expectations and resolve differences, what attributes are most valuable in a provider, what parts of a transaction clients and providers are finding more difficult to complete, and whether there are challenges to the effective management of large, complex deals that were not a factor 10 years ago.

IAOP is the association that brings together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. The June 13 panel-style webinar also will feature Simon Tarsh, managing director at Deloitte, and Nishant Verma, principal at Avasant. Registration is available on this webpage.

