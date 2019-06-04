ISG to Host HRO Today Event on HR Technology Trends

STAMFORD, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will review the results of a recent ISG study on the pace of digital transformation in HR organizations worldwide as part of a June 13 HRO Today Association Thought Leadership Council Livestream, "Moving Up the Digital Ladder: 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery."

Stacey Cadigan, partner, ISG HR Technology, and a member of the HRO Today Association's North America Board of Advisors, will headline the webinar next Thursday at noon, U.S. Eastern Time. Cadigan will discuss the results of ISG's 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery Report, which explores the state of HR technology and services and identifies opportunities for growth in global businesses. The ISG survey found 20 percent of enterprises rely on cloud-based or hybrid solutions for their human resources systems today, a number expected to double by 2020.

"ISG has uncovered valuable, timely information about how HR organizations are navigating the digital transformation journey and realizing cost savings and business value from moving to the cloud," Cadigan said. "It's an honor to be asked by the HRO Today Association to share our survey results and provide guidance on HR spending priorities for 2019 and advice on how to progress through the phases of HR technology maturity, as measured by the ISG HR Tech Capability Model."

ISG's 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery Report is an analysis of data derived from surveys of 271 companies on their HR technology and service delivery environment. The results point to a discrepancy between cost savings and business value: More than 60 percent of respondents say they are achieving significant savings from HR SaaS in the areas of IT/technology operations and HR administration, but broader business value remains a challenge for most respondents.

The companies represent a cross-section of industries operating in key geographic regions around the world and range in size from 1,000 employees to more than 20,000 employees. The report is available free of charge by visiting this webpage.

The one-hour, live event is presented at no cost by the HRO Today Association Thought Leadership Council. Participants are pre-approved to receive one hour of HR (general) recertification credit by the HR Certification Institute. Registration is available on this webpage.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

