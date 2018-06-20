ISG to Host Inaugural ISG Future Networks Summit

The full-day event, preceded by an optional workshop on July 9, will feature keynote speaker Debra Naderhoff, senior director, IT Infrastructure, AMB Sports + Entertainment, a unit of AMB Group that includes the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the MLS's Atlanta United FC. In addition to Naderhoff, other keynote speakers include Casey Rosenthal, CTO, Backplane, a managed and hosted edge computing service, and Jan Geldmacher, president, Sprint Business, a unit of telecommunications giant Sprint Corporation.

Panel discussions will include enterprise and telecommunications leaders from Anthem, Velocity, NTT America, Vodafone Americas, and Sprint's Internet of Things (IoT) business unit.

Through a series of thought-leader presentations, client panels and expert roundtables, the event will explore four major trends impacting networks:

Network Technology Transformation: The advent of hybrid WAN technology comes with significant risk and opportunities. This theme will explore the latest trends in technology transformation, SD-WAN networking solutions, sourcing and contracting strategies and the changing carrier landscape.





Security: Networks, taxed by the demands of digital business, must remain secure and agile as they handle internal traffic, connected devices and cloud services. This theme will look at the emerging network security tools and software enabling today's digital business.





Impact of Blockchain and Automation Technology on Networks: With IoT and network design increasingly relying on decentralized applications, this theme will explore how blockchain distributed ledger technologies will be used to process and secure network data transactions.





With IoT and network design increasingly relying on decentralized applications, this theme will explore how blockchain distributed ledger technologies will be used to process and secure network data transactions. Mobility and IoT: Connected devices – from sensors and wearables, to smart cities and autonomous vehicles – are becoming more ubiquitous and powerful, expanding the need for network capacity. This theme will explore the state of the IoT market, network considerations and what lies ahead.

"As the world races toward 30 billion connected devices, the communications ecosystem is facing more obstacles in delivering networks that are secure, interconnected, interoperable and profitable. Organizations must deal with greater levels of security, scale and cost, as well as the fractured nature of the IoT landscape," said Dieter Thompson, president of Global Network and Software Services for ISG. "To support digital transformation and ensure an organization is fully modernized and prepared to keep pace with agile business, enterprises must invest in their network infrastructure. This event will help them explore all the possibilities."

The ISG Future Networks Summit – sponsored by Sprint, CenturyLink, NTT Communications, Velocity, Vodafone and Cisco – is geared to the interests of senior IT leaders and networking and communications company executives. The main event will be preceded by an optional Pre-Summit Workshop that will review current network sourcing trends and techniques to help participants get the most out of their networking agreements and ensure they are future-ready.

Additional information about the event, as well as registration, can be found on the event website.

