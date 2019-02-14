ISG to Host Webinar on ISG InformX™ Data-as-a-Service Solution

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, How to Gain Instant Access to IT Performance Data for Industry & Peer Benchmarking, on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics, who will introduce ISG InformX™, a groundbreaking data-as-a-service solution that leverages the world's largest global database of price and performance data to deliver instant intelligence on how an enterprise is performing against its peers.

"The instant access ISG InformX provides to IT performance data for industry and peer benchmarking can transform a business," Rudy said. "Through a series of easy-to-read dashboards, ISG InformX helps users quickly determine if they are spending the right amount on hardware, software, people and outsourced services, to ensure IT is helping to drive their company's digital business strategy."

ISG InformX is a cloud-based delivery platform that provides real-time global market data, insights and modeling capabilities subscribers can use to compare, optimize and transform their businesses for greater efficiency and faster growth. A companion offering to ISG's traditional benchmarking and data offerings, the platform's modeling functionality supports current-state assessments and what-if scenario-building to enable planning and event-driven comparisons.

"Imagine having instant access to advanced analytics designed to enhance IT performance," Rudy said. "Our February 20 webinar will show participants how to use ISG InformX to make intelligent, fact-based investment decisions, demonstrate the value of IT to their organizations, and quickly ascertain the total cost of ownership and operational performance of their enterprise IT."

Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the webinar by visiting this website.

