ISG to Host Women in Digital Dinners in Boston and Washington, D.C.

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host Women in Digital networking dinners in Boston and Washington, D.C., over the next two weeks, hosted by female leaders at ISG and the International Monetary Fund, who will discuss workplace issues, advocacy, technology and industry trends.

The Boston dinner will be held Monday, October 28, at Bricco. ISG Partner Ola Chowning will discuss how agile operating practices can be a catalyst for women to take a larger role in software development, and Kimberly Tobias, business development executive, will discuss digital communities for women.

"Agile requires a very fluid working style and is about giving team members equal power to drive the work," Chowning said. "This approach opens many doors and provides more opportunities for women to shine."

ISG will be joined at the Washington, D.C., event on Tuesday, November 5, at The Hamilton, by the co-chairs of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Women in IT Employee Resource Group.

Heather Diehl, principal enterprise architect for the IMF, is responsible for translating IT strategy into execution, and Diep Ferris, section chief in the Enterprise Operations division, is responsible for the centralized infrastructure of all IT systems. They will share their group's efforts to address gender representation within the IT function at the IMF.

ISG launched a series of mentorship, educational and event opportunities in early 2019 as part of its Women in Digital program to support the advancement of women in the technology industry. The Boston and Washington events follow similar networking dinners held earlier this year in Chicago, Minneapolis and New York.

"We are looking forward to meeting inspiring women in the Boston and Washington technology communities, and to productive discussions about the opportunities and challenges in each of those markets," Chowning said. "The most successful enterprises offer diverse work environments, and we welcome the opportunity to share strategies for engaging and advancing women in IT and digital business."

More information and registration for the ISG Women in Digital dinners can be found on the websites for the Boston and Washington, D.C. events.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

