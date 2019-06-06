ISG to Lead Disruptive Tech Roundtables at MIT

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital business and blockchain experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lead executive roundtable discussions next week at the Disruptive Tech Summit at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass.

The June 10–11 event, sponsored by ISG and hosted by Chief Executive Group, publisher of Chief Executive magazine, will draw a select audience of 125 C-level executives. The conference will explore disruptive digital transformation technologies and operating approaches across a range of industries, along with the impact of non-industry disruptors.

Alex Manders, ISG blockchain global lead, will lead a high-level discussion on the consumer goods and retail industries, and Bob Lutz, partner, ISG Energy, Life Sciences and Healthcare, will lead a discussion on the utilities, energy, mining and paper industries. The concurrent sessions will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at the MIT Samberg Conference Center.

"Business leaders are deluged with promises of the transformative power of such disruptive technologies as blockchain," Manders said. "We will separate fact from fiction and get down to a practical discussion of how blockchain can add value now. In a world where ensuring the integrity of a product, and having the ability to track and verify 'sustainable,' 'fair trade' or 'ethical' labeling is increasingly important to consumers, companies are exploring blockchain for supply chain visibility and to authenticate and verify goods and their components."

ISG guides its enterprise clients along their blockchain journey by leveraging the firm's proprietary ISG Blockchain Now™ solution.

In the utility and energy sectors, Lutz said disruptive technologies are already forcing C-level executives to re-focus on efficiencies and agility in such areas as customer service, asset management, regulatory compliance, royalty distributions, tax payments, and financial applications such as options and futures trading.

"Disruptive technologies are having a powerful impact today and will continue to transform the utility and energy industries by enabling stakeholders and consumers to trade power utilities on a peer-to-peer basis and freely choose alternative sources," Lutz said. "We'll provide a valuable opportunity for senior executives in these industries to explore the implications of decentralized, open and cryptographic technology applications that eliminate the need for intermediaries and bring unprecedented security benefits."

The Disruptive Tech Summit is an interactive masterclass designed to help board members and senior executives understand how "breakneck" technologies, including big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, robotics and automation, and the Internet of Things are impacting the way businesses operate. The event is limited to 125 participants and is taught by experts from some of the world's top academic and business organizations.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

