ISG to Lead Shared Services 'Hackathon' at SSOW Arizona

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lead a one-hour "hackathon" session on creating greater value in shared services and driving enterprise-wide decision support at the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) event, September 23–26, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Julie Fernandez, partner, ISG HR Technology, and Dave Houston, director, ISG Business Services, will host the interactive session at 9:35 a.m., September 25, with Beth Susman, vice president, HR Operations, New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Participants will vote on their biggest core challenges, then divide into functional areas for guided brainstorming sessions using the principles of design thinking to identify solutions.

"We look forward to bringing our audience together as a community to work in real time on their biggest challenges," Fernandez said. "The interactive session will focus on an HR or finance challenge, and then use the design thinking process to guide our participants in finding new solutions to problems by empathizing, defining, ideating, prototyping and testing."

After a brief introduction to design thinking – an iterative, customer-centered approach to defining and solving problems – the hackathon audience will be divided into teams by functional area and given a problem statement in need of a fresh solution. Expert facilitators will guide participants through a 40-minute process of hacking their specific HR or finance shared services challenge and developing a roadmap for improvement.

"This challenge will give participants a better understanding of how to use design thinking to hack their own organizational challenges and create innovative new solutions," Fernandez said. "With this approach, we are confident participants will be able to derive more value from their shared services and increase support for their decisions from stakeholders across their organization."

ISG also will host an informal networking dinner on September 25, during which Fernandez and Houston will discuss the latest trends and best practices in shared services with a small group of industry executives.

ISG is a sponsor of this year's conference, produced by the Shared Services Outsourcing Network (SSON). Additional information on Shared Services and Outsourcing Week can be found on the event website.

