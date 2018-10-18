ISG to Lead Workshop on HR and the Future Workplace at HRSSO Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lead an in-depth workshop on HR strategies and technologies to enable the future workplace at the 24th HR Shared Services and Outsourcing Summit in Orlando Tuesday, October 23.

Debora Card and Julie Fernandez, ISG partners, HR Technology, will lead the workshop, "Workforce of the Future: How digital is impacting everything in HR ," at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. During the nearly two-hour session, Fernandez and Card will examine how digital is impacting human resources, how to navigate the HR tech marketplace, and how the HR technologies enterprises already have in place can be maximized to meet the needs of the future workplace.

"HR has a key leadership role to play in enabling their organizations to 'go digital'," Card said. "To successfully engineer a digital transformation and incorporate emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, chatbots and voice recognition, firms must re-think delivery models, redesign processes and re-imagine the role of HR. In our workshop at HRSSO, we will look at how the right change management and talent optimization strategies can make it possible to achieve many, if not all, of those ends with teams and technologies that are already in place."

Card and Fernandez will also examine how the nature of HR work is changing with the adoption of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation bots and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and the extent to which firms will need to re-skill or re-organize their HR teams once these technologies are in place.

"From talent acquisition and development, to virtual assistants that make it easier for managers to adopt self-service, technology is providing HR with better decision-making tools, and enabling HR to become more nimble in responding to customer needs," Fernandez said. "We will examine how the pace of organizational change and rapidly evolving technology need to be considered when formulating a business case, evaluating pricing and deciding on SaaS-based outsourcing."

The HRSSO Summit is geared to HR practitioners looking to modernize HR service delivery for the digital workplace, while optimizing employee experience. The event will be held October 23–26 at the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando.

