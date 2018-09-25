ISG to Present at Automation Anywhere Executive Roundtables October 2 and 4

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq : III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will present real-world examples of successful business transformations driven by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) at executive roundtable events hosted by Automation Anywhere October 2 in Chicago and October 4 in New York.

"Intelligent automation is high on the agenda for almost every large enterprise, but most are in the very early stages of planning and implementation, or what we call 'Bot 1.0'," said Dennis Conley, partner, ISG Robotic Process and Cognitive Automation. "These roundtable events are a valuable opportunity to hear first-hand how some of the most successful companies in the U.S. are leveraging automation to achieve 'Bot 3.0', a level at which they are automating multiple processes and moving forward with cognitive intelligence within a digital framework that allows them to scale – and coordinate – automation initiatives across the enterprise."

On Tuesday, October 2, ISG client Richard Strong, director, Global Information Services (GIS), Harley-Davidson, will discuss how RPA has helped transform the motorcycle manufacturer's business. Joining Strong on the panel are Dave Jackson, IT project lead, Reynolds Leveraged Services, a unit of Reynolds Group Holdings, along with James Manos, global technical director, ISG Robotic Process and Cognitive Automation, and Edmundo Costa, vice president, strategic partnerships, Automation Anywhere. The panel will share best practices for selecting an RPA platform, deciding which processes are ripe for automation, implementing and maintaining software bots, managing organizational change and measuring results. The afternoon event at the James Hotel in Chicago will include cocktails and dinner after the presentation.

"This is a great opportunity to network with industry peers and ask questions of key players on the leading edge of intelligent automation," said Manos. "ISG clients are trailblazers in implementing automation technology and are already reaping significant benefits. Their experiences would be of interest to virtually any business looking for efficiency and the next level of operational success."

On Thursday, October 4, at Empire Steak House in New York, Conley and Steve Holbrook, consulting manager, ISG Robotic Process and Cognitive Automation, will join Automation Anywhere's Costa to share the inside story of the RPA business transformation at Randstad, an outsourcing, staffing, consulting and workforce solutions provider where Holbrook was an RPA project manager. The event will follow the same format, with late afternoon presentations followed by cocktails and dinner.

In addition to participating in these executive roundtable events, ISG will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, Accelerated Bot Building: New Techniques for Meeting Your Q4 RPA Goals, on Thursday, October 11, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. Participants may register for the webinar here.

