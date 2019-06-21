ISG to Present Automation Benefits for the Public Sector at Texas Government Data Forum

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will share the City of Fort Worth's automation success story at the third annual Texas Government Data Forum, hosted by the Office of the Statewide Data Coordinator of the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) on June 27.

Thomas Ortiz, partner and public sector vertical lead for ISG, and Kevin Gunn, CTO and IT solutions director for the City of Fort Worth, will co-present the "City of Fort Worth's Automation Journey" at 10:05 a.m., next Thursday at the Commons Conference Center on the J.J. Pickle Campus of the University of Texas at Austin. Ortiz and Gunn will demonstrate how Fort Worth has leveraged robotic process automation (RPA) to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of vital but time-consuming processes.

"With aging and unintegrated systems creating numerous manual work steps, public sector organizations are being challenged to meet citizens' expectations for timely and seamless services," Ortiz said. "Automation can be a great way to help the public sector get more done and improve efficiency across the breadth of services provided by local governments."

Ortiz and Gunn will outline how automation is driving increased output with reduced errors and improved policy compliance for Fort Worth. Building on a proof of concept that automated the monthly process of gathering city-wide cellular charges from external websites and allocating those costs to the appropriate city departments, the city then turned its attention to the significant manual effort in its bi-weekly timekeeping process. To save effort for timekeepers, the city and ISG deployed a process automation to work with the city's enterprise resource planning system in the off-hours to identify employee records that require corrections.

"For the IT department, RPA adds to their toolbox, with solutions that are quicker to deploy, and that tie together applications both inside and outside the organization," Ortiz said. "The automations we developed with Fort Worth were not pre-configured or limited to certain departmental, functional or process areas, so they have broad potential to extend their benefits and efficiencies in the future. We are pleased to present the benefits of automation for the public sector at the Texas Government Data Forum, and we hope our experience demonstrates how other municipalities can leverage automation technologies."

ISG also is a sponsor of the free, one-day event for eligible DIR customers from state agencies, local government and public education. For more information about the event, please visit this webpage.

