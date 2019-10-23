ISG to Present Digital Management for Third-Party Relationships at 2019 Dallas IIA Super Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise strategies and digital tools to manage third-party relationships will be the focus of a presentation by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) at the 2019 8th Annual Super Conference of the Dallas Chapter of the Institute for Internal Auditors (IIA) October 28.

Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG GovernX®, will explore the complexities of managing third-party relationships and contracts during the day-long meeting at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel. Coatney will focus on how enterprises can gain efficiency and savings from cutting-edge supplier and contract management capabilities.

"Navigating the increasingly complex universe of third-party supplier relationships is a challenge for any enterprise, as it works to manage everything from multi-service agreements to renewable software licenses, all while minimizing risk," Coatney said. "We look forward to speaking to the IIA Super Conference about the tools and strategies IIA members can employ to effectively manage compliance and governance of even the most complex array of supplier relationships, and to drive scale and cost efficiency across their entire contract portfolio."

Coatney will demonstrate ISG GovernX, a groundbreaking digital managed services solution that leverages cognitive technology to manage third-party supplier relationships in real time, including contract and project lifecycles and risk management.

"Our clients tell us they need one source of truth for every aspect of third-party supplier spending and governance," Coatney said. "With their diligent focus on internal controls, we think the finance leaders attending the IIA Super Conference will immediately understand the benefits of a tool that can provide greater visibility into their supplier relationships and better business outcomes by managing contract creation, renewal and administration; ensuring regulatory compliance and mitigating third-party risks."

