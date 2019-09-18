ISG to Present Intelligent Automation Trends in Healthcare at BCBSA Briefing

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will deliver a keynote presentation on the impact and potential of intelligent automation in the healthcare industry at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Fall BlueTech Briefing in Chicago, September 19.

Mark Davison, partner and global lead, ISG Automation, will present "Intelligent Automation at Healthcare Payers," exploring the trends that are driving technology adoption in the healthcare industry, and how health insurers are leveraging emerging technologies, such as automation and big data analytics, to manage the colossal amount of unstructured data generated by today's healthcare interactions. Following the presentation, Davison will engage in a panel discussion with Bob Krohn, partner and lead, ISG Healthcare.

"Healthcare payers are automating routine, mundane, back-end business processes such as price estimates, documentation of insurance contracts, claims notification and verification processes across their value chain," Davison said. "By leveraging automation, healthcare payers can significantly lower costs, enable faster decision-making and focus on product and service innovation."

Davison noted the trend toward automation in healthcare follows a larger trend across industries; the 2019 ISG "Bot 3.0" automation maturity study found 87 percent of enterprises using some type of robotic process or cognitive automation as part of their digital transformations. Digital applications for healthcare can include hospital-built apps and the Internet of Medical Things that personalize care and improve the speed and accuracy of diagnostics and treatments, as well as augmented and virtual reality technologies that provide medical students with immersive surgical experience and emergency care scenarios.

"Artificial intelligence technology is still at the early adoption stage, but it has the potential to completely transform the healthcare industry by performing clinical and business tasks with greater speed and accuracy, greater compliance and fewer resources," said ISG's Krohn. "Another potentially transformative technology is predictive analytics, which can provide insight into an insured member's future health trajectories and help identify the most effective treatment plan and drug options. We look forward to an in-depth discussion of the benefits of automation for healthcare payers at the Fall BlueTech Briefing."

The event, for members of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is being held at Chicago's Embassy Suites Downtown, September 18–19. For more information about the ISG 2019 Bot 3.0 research study, contact ISG.

