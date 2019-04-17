ISG to Showcase ISG InformX™ at LTI Solvation 2019

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will showcase its groundbreaking data-as-a-service solution, ISG InformX™, in front of an audience of enterprise leaders at LTI's exclusive customer conference, Solvation 2019, in Orlando April 18.

Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics, will join Soumendra Mohanty, executive vice president and chief data officer for LTI, to discuss the evolution of data-driven organizations. The two also will share how ISG partnered with LTI to create ISG InformX, which leverages ISG's market-leading IT data and insights to provide ISG clients with instant access to key IT performance indicators for cost, quality and productivity.

"LTI has been a valued strategic business partner in helping us realize our vision for the ISG InformX data-as-a-service platform," Rudy said. "LTI understood our data and product mission and worked with us to build a flexible solution that meets our clients' need for instant data analysis."

ISG InformX relies on ISG's vast repository of data on IT spending by category, geography, industry and more to help clients make intelligent, fact-based investment decisions and demonstrate the value of IT to their organizations. Users can quickly ascertain the total cost of ownership and operational performance of their enterprise IT against key market indicators.

ISG InformX is particularly valuable in establishing a performance baseline in advance of launching a digital transformation, establishing a new target operating model, or engaging with a new service provider. Powered by LTI's Mosaic Decisions technology, ISG InformX offers modeling functionality that supports current-state assessments and what-if scenario-building to enable planning and event-driven comparisons.

"By joining forces with us to build an analytic engine that delivers instant market comparisons, LTI has powered ISG's ability to create a platform service that vastly expands the impact of our data and lays the groundwork for a comprehensive data warehouse," Rudy said.

ISG embarked on its digital platform journey with the launch of its ISG GovernX™ managed services platform more than a year ago. ISG InformX is the firm's latest software-as-a-service platform offering, which also includes an online version of its ISG Momentum® Contract KnowledgeBase and ISG ProBenchmark®, an online market pricing tool for providers.

For more information about ISG InformX, visit this website.

LTI Solvation is a three-day, invitation-only event that brings together some of the world's foremost thought leaders, IT solutions strategists and global business commentators. The event is hosted by LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

