ISG to Study SAP HANA and Leonardo Service Providers

STAMFORD, Conn., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a global research study examining providers supporting the SAP HANA and Leonardo technologies.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, "SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners," scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover service providers supporting SAP's HANA in-memory, relational database management system and its Leonardo intelligent technologies platform.

The new report will help enterprises evaluate service providers, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Due to the high impact and market share of complex SAP solutions, there is a tremendous demand for qualified support through SAP's partner ecosystem," he added.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and the portfolio of offerings available, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 technology and service providers supporting the SAP HANA and Leonardo products. Working in collaboration with ISG advisors, the research team will analyze the market through six quadrants covering the services and products in greatest demand, based on ISG's direct experience working with enterprise clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Transformation , assessing consulting and system integration provider services for developing, deploying and testing enterprise applications using SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite with SAP Fiori as the user interface;

, assessing consulting and system integration provider services for developing, deploying and testing enterprise applications using SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite with SAP Fiori as the user interface; SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Managed Services , including provider capabilities to provide managed services for maintenance and support functions comprised of monitoring, remote support, centralized management of applications across SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite;

, including provider capabilities to provide managed services for maintenance and support functions comprised of monitoring, remote support, centralized management of applications across SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite; SAP HANA Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services , examining infrastructure providers on their capability to deploy and host SAP HANA and related platforms;

, examining infrastructure providers on their capability to deploy and host SAP HANA and related platforms; SAP Cloud Platform Support Services , looking at provider capabilities to design, develop, modify, integrate and support applications for enterprise systems on the SAP Cloud Platform;

, looking at provider capabilities to design, develop, modify, integrate and support applications for enterprise systems on the SAP Cloud Platform; SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Transformation & Operations , assessing the ability of service providers to strategize, develop, modify and implement real-time analytics on the SAP HANA platform using public, on-premise or hybrid cloud models;

, assessing the ability of service providers to strategize, develop, modify and implement real-time analytics on the SAP HANA platform using public, on-premise or hybrid cloud models; SAP Leonardo Transformation, examining providers offering digital transformation services using SAP Leonardo to build intelligent business functionalities leveraging the HANA database. SAP Leonardo includes a suite of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and IoT technologies, packaged as a platform-as-a-service deployed on HANA database and utilizing SAP Cloud Platform for development.

The report will cover the global SAP HANA and Leonardo market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries.

An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of SAP HANA services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available here. Companies not listed as an SAP vendor can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

