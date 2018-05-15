ISGN Partners with Ventanex for Integrated Smart Payment and Message Management

THE COLONY, Texas, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventanex and ISGN announced their partnership today, bringing together two elite software programs that will streamline the borrower's payment and communication experience. The integration of ISGN's LoanDynamix software with Ventanex's LIFT payment and messaging platform allows servicers to leverage the robust suite of borrower engagement and intelligent payment processing tools giving every borrower an optimal portal experience.

ISGN is empowering mortgage servicers with more data, control, and the convenience of relying on only one system to handle a loan's entire life-cycle. By adding LIFT payment and messaging capabilities to the powerful LoanDynamix software, mortgage servicers will have secure access to real-time loan information and, ultimately, provide a better experience for borrowers.

Ventanex's LIFT is built with the most advanced technologies and is cloud-based, scalable, and customizable. Through this partnership, LIFT will have direct access to real-time loan information in LoanDynamix to drive a better borrower experience.

LIFT makes it possible for mortgage servicers' to increase communication with borrowers through print, email, and text, all while providing top security.

LIFT complements LoanDynamix's goal of bringing all the solutions needed for mortgage servicers and their borrowers into one convenient, and secure system.

"Through this real-time connection to LoanDynamix, ISGN customers can decrease servicing costs, build better customer relationships, and enhance compliance," said Chris Sanders, the CEO of Ventanex. "Our new partnership provides servicers an integrated solution from two companies with a long track record of delivering innovation within the mortgage industry."

"ISGN is committed to bringing integration partnerships to LoanDynamix that accentuates our clientele's ability to serve their borrowers best," said Destinee Pratt, the SVP at ISGN. "Our partnership with Ventanex furthers that commitment by giving our customers access to a platform with proven performance within the mortgage industry."

ABOUT ISGN Corporation

Built on over three decades of technology expertise, ISGN Corporation™ (ISGN) provides smart technology solutions for the mortgage loan industry. Based in Melbourne, FL, ISGN Corporation offers comprehensive full-service mortgage technology solutions for lenders and servicers. Our experience in the industry, well-regarded products, strong customer base and a world-class team of industry and technology experts allow us to create superior products including loan servicing, default management, and construction loan software. Learn more at ISGN.com.

ABOUT Ventanex

Ventanex™ is a transaction technology innovator that helps companies serve customers better and be more profitable through integrated, intelligent management of inbound payments, outbound payments and consumer messaging. Ventanex LIFT™—the company's proprietary, cloud-based transaction management platform—is powerful, flexible and customizable. LIFT™ gives end users convenient interaction options and processes payments in the most efficient, cost-effective ways. A single convenient portal offers clients real-time visibility into the entire lifecycle of payments and messages—with ironclad data security, built-in regulatory compliance and comprehensive tracking and analytics. Learn more at ventanex.com.

