ISH Tecnologia Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Position and Helping Secure and Grow Latin American Organizations

ISH Tecnologia has a strong position in the Brazilian market, serving over 600 customers across multiple high-profile industries, including oil and energy, financial services, and manufacturing.

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the managed and professional security services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ISH Tecnologia with the 2023 Brazilian Company of the Year Award. The company has over 27 years of experience delivering managed security services. It leads Brazil's managed and professional security services (MSS & PSS) market with over 850 employees across 9 offices, 3 data centers, 3 SOCs, and over 60 partnerships with leading cybersecurity vendors. It has a solid track record of growth and profitability, with a 32% CAGR in the last five years and one of the most significant Latin American MSS & PSS revenues.

ISH Tecnologia strongly focuses on customer service, a factor underlined by a churn rate of less than 2%, and works closely with its clients to develop customized solutions that meet specific needs. Through its R&D partner company, Safe Labs, ISH Tecnologia bolsters its portfolio with highly advanced cyber-resilient security solutions—Mantis DRP, Cyberpass, Harpia, and Raidstorm—and provides it with extended innovation capabilities that allow the company to provide security services backed with proprietary technology. With various tools and approaches, ISH Tecnologia can customize its services to individual customer needs.

Lucas Ferreyra, Cybersecurity Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "ISH Tecnologia provides a varied MSS portfolio, including managed detection and response, breach and attack simulation, OT & IoT security, and other products. It also has a strong PSS offering, consisting of integrated risk management, governance risk and compliance services, fraud prevention, and a plethora of other services. This comprehensive security arsenal is integrated by the ISH Vision platform to enhance cyber resilience."

ISH Tecnologia's wide range of MSS & PSS services give it extreme flexibility to work with organizations of varying industries, sizes, and maturity levels. ISH Academy, a 9-month training program on hard and soft cybersecurity skills, language, and company culture, turns novices into skilled professionals that can fill positions within the company. It is a great starting point for any would-be cybersecurity professional and provides ISH Tecnologia's employees with opportunities to advance their careers within the company, increasing its personnel retention rate.

"ISH Tecnologia's long history in the industry and its growth, expansion, and development of new technology are a testament to its success as an MSSP. Its comprehensive portfolio of security services underpins its strategy to extend its market share over a large portion of Brazil and provide growth opportunities for upscaling by acquiring new customers," added Ferreyra. With its strong overall performance, ISH Tecnologia earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Brazilian Company of the Year Award in the managed and professional security services market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About ISH Tecnologia

ISH Tecnologia, an ISH Tech company, was founded in 1996 in Brazil and is a leading provider of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and secure cloud solutions in Latin America. It ranks 22nd in MSSP Alert's ranking of the top 250 managed security service providers in the world. With over 900 employees and a portfolio of over 600 clients from all sectors of the economy, it serves around 20% of the 1000 largest companies, as well as over 400 mid-sized companies and Brazilian public bodies. The headquarters is located in Vitória, Espírito Santo, and the company maintains branches in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Curitiba, Goiânia, and Pernambuco, and a subsidiary in the USA.

