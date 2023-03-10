iShared Transportation Adds former XPO'er and AFC Exec as New Chief Sales Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iShared Transportation ("iShared"), a Patriot Capital portfolio company, is pleased to welcome Kyle Ingraham as the new Chief Sales Officer.

Ingraham joins iShared with nearly a decade of leadership experience across sales and operations in the freight transportation industry. In this role, Ingraham will have direct leadership over all sales and marketing functions within the organization.

Ingraham cut his teeth at XPO Logistics where he received a "first class education" in building a scalable and sustainable businesses through leveraging technology and industry-leading service. Ingraham rose through the ranks at XPO from sales to leadership eventually building and leading one of their largest brokerage operations.

Post XPO, Ingraham was President of AFC Logistics the sister company of AFC Transport, a Top 30 Specialized trucking company accordingly to Transport Topics. While at AFC Ingraham worked closely with ownership to relocate the logistics company to Tampa and create scalable processes across the organization.

"In the current macro-economic climate, you must have a niche where you can add value without being commoditized by the competition and that's what we offer at iShared. Our Shared Truckload product stands alone amongst others in the industry where we're able to eliminate claims, crossdocking, and decrease transit times all while providing a fair cost that often beats out volume LTL shipping quotes," says Ingraham.

iShared's Shared Truckload (STL) service provides a unique and attractive solution for midsize freight shippers with a pallet count Less than Truckload (LTL) shipments, between three and 14 pallet positions. This unique service solves many transportation problems, as iShared co-loads shipment with a few others, and deliver to customers in-route, without all the cross-docking performed by traditional LTL providers.

"We're thrilled that Kyle has joined iShared to bring his expertise in leading and growing sales within the asset light environment. We have significant revenue goals and Kyle will be instrumental in achieving those results," says Charles Bryan, Partner and Special Advisor at Patriot Capital.

About iShared.com

iShared (formerly Smith Transportation Services) is based in Tampa, Fla., and has been serving the supply chain needs of customers since 1980. iShared.com started as a freight brokerage, specializing in produce and other commodities, then proceeded to grow over the years via customer demand for new services. Over the past ten years, iShared has become an asset-light company, with sales reaching $100 million and terminals in Tampa, Miami, and Los Angeles. Comprehensive Supply Chain Solutions are iShared's core competency. iShared can support customers in any leg of their supply chain. For more information about the company, visit: ishared.com.

