ISHI Health Launches Virtual Heart Failure Clinics in California and Arizona

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISHI Health, an innovator in AI-enabled virtual cardiac care, today announced the launch of its Virtual Heart Failure (HF) Clinics in California and Arizona. The program expands access to HF specialist-driven, guideline-aligned care by partnering with cardiologists and connecting patients to advanced HF and palliative-care programs when needed.

Heart failure remains one of the most urgent and costly challenges in U.S. healthcare. Nearly 8.4 million Americans are expected to be living with HF by 2030, and it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among older adults. Despite major therapeutic advances, outcomes remain poor—highlighting a widening gap and underscoring the urgent need for scalable, specialist-driven solutions that bring proactive HF management into patients' daily lives.

Powered by HeartInsight AI™ (co-developed with Mayo Clinic Platform) and ISHI's proprietary CardioCommand™ cardiac device-agnostic platform, the program enables earlier HF screening, proactive care-pathway activation, and measurable reductions in emergency department visits and HF-related hospitalizations.

At the intersection of AI and cardiology, ISHI Health delivers a clinically grounded, workflow-integrated model that stands apart. Powered by a novel HF platform, ISHI digitizes heart-failure care delivery—transforming what an analog, personnel-heavy, and non-scalable model into a technology-enabled, workflow-driven program that integrates validated AI, remote monitoring, and a multidisciplinary virtual care team.

Founded by Ajay Srivastava, MD, an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiologist, ISHI Health integrates AI-driven HF screening, guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) optimization algorithms, and a remote multidisciplinary cardiac-care team to improve clinical outcomes and patient experience while extending the reach of cardiology teams.

"Heart failure remains a devastating diagnosis—nearly 50% of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction die within five years, and too many HF and Cardiometabolic patients still present late, after opportunities to intervene have passed," said Dr. Ajay Srivastava, Founder & CEO of ISHI Health. "After more than a decade caring for complex HF patients, I saw firsthand how fragmented care is and overburdened teams are. ISHI was built to close that gap—combining AI and technology with a specialized virtual care team to deliver proactive, scalable HF care without adding workload for clinicians."

ISHI Health is designed to align with emerging CMS cardiac payment and care-delivery models, including ACCESS and the Ambulatory Specialized Model for heart failure. Through technology-enabled longitudinal care delivery, ISHI supports cardiology groups, health systems, and risk-bearing entities participating in alternative payment models.

ISHI Health was recently recognized as a 2025 Digital Health Awards "Rising Star: AI in Patient Care" quarterfinalist, reflecting the strength of its AI-powered products that enable scalable, proactive virtual cardiac care.

Early clinical results demonstrate meaningful reductions in systolic blood pressure and pulmonary artery pressures, improved utilization of guideline-directed medical therapy, and reliable closed-loop handling of clinical escalations. Patients and providers report a strong experience with the program, and early outcomes analyses are currently under peer review.

ISHI's footprint continues to expand, with active programs today and discussions underway with cardiology groups and health systems nationwide as the company prepares for broader national growth over the coming year. The ISHI virtual care team now conducts more than 1,500 patient interactions per month, proactively addressing symptoms and helping prevent avoidable emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

About ISHI Health

ISHI Health is a virtual cardiac-care company enabling scalable, proactive heart-failure and cardiometabolic care through an AI-powered care-delivery platform and clinically integrated programs. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ISHI partners with cardiologists, health systems, risk-bearing entities and payors to deliver outcomes-driven cardiac care nationwide.

[email protected]

https://www.ishi.health/

1-844-989-4744 (ISHI)

SOURCE ISHI Health, Inc.