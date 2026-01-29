A powerful symbol of recovery after the Noto Peninsula Earthquake — and of travel that gives back

KANAZAWA, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2025, BBC Travel released its much-anticipated list of "The 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026." Representing Japan on this global list is Ishikawa Prefecture — a region now gaining recognition not just for its scenic and cultural appeal, but for how travel there can directly support communities rebuilding after disaster.

Local media outlet Kanazawa Biyori, which covers the Kanazawa, Noto, and Kaga areas, sees this selection as much more than a popularity contest. Instead, it views the recognition as a meaningful nod to the role of tourism in sustaining communities, culture, and traditions — and is eager to share the story behind the spotlight.

A Destination Where Every Visit Makes a Difference

This year's picks focused on places where tourism can do real good — helping preserve cultural heritage, protect the environment, and strengthen communities.

In Ishikawa's case, the article highlighted the region's recovery from the devastating Noto Peninsula Earthquake on January 1, 2024, and included voices from locals who hope to welcome visitors back as part of rebuilding efforts.

Kanazawa in the south is featured for its rich experiences in traditional crafts like gold leaf art and Kaga Yuzen dyeing, as well as its iconic attractions like Kenrokuen Garden and historic castle townscapes.

In the north, Noto offers travelers a chance to stay in farmhouse inns, try their hand at seasonal farming such as rice planting, and contribute to the preservation of beautiful terraced rice fields like Shiroyone Senmaida simply by visiting.

The article also spotlights Wajima lacquerware and sake-making by Noto's master brewers as core cultural draws. International coverage has picked up on community-led projects like "Don't Stop Noto Sake!", which supports earthquake-hit breweries — many of which are now back in operation.

Stay with a local family, eat at a reopened restaurant, get hands-on in a workshop or rice field, sip sake brewed with heart — these aren't just tourist experiences. They're acts of solidarity and support, helping culture and communities thrive.

What Stands Out to Kanazawa Biyori

The Power of Recognition — Travel That Gives Back, Acknowledged Globally

Ishikawa has been steadily building systems where travel becomes a form of support. The fact that this effort is now being recognized on the world stage through a respected outlet like BBC Travel gives that work a powerful new level of visibility.

Experiences with Deeper Meaning

From gold leaf workshops and Kaga Yuzen dyeing in Kanazawa to rural homestays and rice planting in Noto, many experiences Kanazawa Biyori has long introduced are now being seen internationally as vital to preserving local heritage.

The Role of Local Media — Turning Interest into Action

While global features provide inspiration and context, travelers still need practical details to plan their trips — where to go, what to see, when to visit.

Kanazawa Biyori will continue to provide that crucial on-the-ground information, helping travelers take meaningful journeys to Kanazawa, Noto, and Kaga — trips that support recovery and honor tradition.

